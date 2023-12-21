Texas school board president says it's called 'Christmas break' not 'holiday break'

A school board president in a Texas community is calling on people to use the word "Christmas" when referring to celebrations and vacations during this time of year.

During a Board of Trustees meeting Monday night, Carroll Independent School District (ISD) School Board President Cam Bryan challenged the Tarrant County district to call the vacation period, "Christmas Break."

"I received, as we all have, several correspondences this month from the district referring to a winter break, winter parties, holiday break, holiday parties, everything but Christmas break and Christmas parties," Bryan said during the meeting. "It's Christmas and New Year's break, and I think the district should refer to it as such."

Bryan added, without citing specific examples, that he had heard from other teachers, administrators and parents who were "afraid" to recognize the Christmas holiday in fear of retribution.

PA SCHOOL DISTRICT APOLOGIZES AFTER TELLING BUS DRIVERS TO REMOVE CHRISTMAS DECOR FOR 'INCLUSIVITY'

"I think that is absolutely ridiculous," Bryan said.

During the meeting, Bryan went on to address House Bill 308, a 2013 law signed by then-Gov. Rick Perry, which added a section to the Texas Education Code specifically stating that students and public school teachers are allowed to say "Merry Christmas," "Happy Hanukkah" and "Happy Holidays."

"That is the law in Texas, so, therefore, I want every Carroll ISD student, teacher, administrator, and parent to know it is OK to recognize and observe this holiday on our campuses if you so choose," Bryan continued.

MEMPHIS FATHER INFURIATED OVER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL'S 'AFTER SCHOOL SATAN CLUB': THEY 'INVITED THE DEVIL IN'

The law also states that Christmas trees, nativity scenes and menorahs are authorized to be displayed on school campuses, as long as they do not "include a message that encourages adherence to a particular religious belief."

"I want every Carroll ISD student, teacher, administrator and parent to know it is okay to recognize and observe this holiday on our campuses if you so choose," Bryan said during the meeting.

LITTLE GIRL IN MIAMI TELLS SANTA SHE DOESN'T WANT TO SIT ON HIS LAP AND HIS REACTION GOES VIRAL

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bryan also asked Carroll ISD Superintendent Lane Ledbetter to email district staff summarizing HB 308 and to include the 2013 bill, but it is unknown if the email was sent or not.

Carroll ISD administration was not immediately available for comment to Fox News Digital.