Texas police officer charged with murder in shooting of alleged truck thief

A Texas police officer has been charged in the shooting death of a driver accused of stealing a truck from a Dallas suburb earlier this month.

Farmers Branch Officer Michael Dunn turned himself in Wednesday night to Seagoville police and was indicted on a murder charge in the killing of Juan Moreno, 35, officials said.

"This sends a message that officers do not have the right to kill someone, that officers have to comply with the rule of law," said Carlos Quintanilla, a spokesman for the Moreno family.

DEADLY TEXAS POLICE SHOOTING OF ARMED MAN INSIDE TRUCK CAPTURED ON VIDEO

Dunn, 43, was released on a $150,000 bond shortly after being taken into custody.

The truck Moreno was driving was reported stolen from the Dallas suburb of Irving, investigators said. On June 12, Dunn spotted the vehicle in Farmers Branch and followed it.

The 13-year department veteran allegedly opened fire on Moreno as he was pulling out a shopping center parking lot, police said. Surveillance video appears to show Dunn firing into the driver's side of the vehicle as it made a turn around his police SUV.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has been placed on administrative leave. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said the indictment against Dunn shows "the system can work quickly, fairly and efficiently."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.