Texas police office charged with murdering Jonathan Price fired

A small town Texas police officer who was charged Monday with the murder of Jonathan Price has been fired, authorities announced Thursday.

Shaun Lucas, a White police officer on the Wolfe City force for less than six months, responded to calls of a disturbance at a convenience store Saturday night. At the store, he attempted to apprehend Jonathan Price, a 31-year old Black man, who “resisted in a non-threatening posture and began walking away," according to a statement released by the Texas Rangers.

Lucas used a stun gun on Price, then shot him. Price was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Family and friends of Price said he was trying to intervene in a domestic disturbance when he was shot, while Lucas' attorney contends that Price “did not appear to be an uninvolved, innocent party."

Lucas was charged with murder Monday, and the city said it “was required to conduct an administrative investigation of Mr. Lucas’s misconduct” before he was “terminated for his egregious violation of the City’s and police department’s policies."

“As the Mayor and Council of Wolfe City we want to extend our gratitude that the gatherings in support of Mr. Price and his family have remained peaceful,” the city's statement said.

“Wolfe City is a tightknit community, and we join you in mourning Jonathan's death and the events of the last week."

The population of Wolfe City is about 1,500.

