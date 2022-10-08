Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas police chief arrested after allegedly soliciting a minor for prostitution

Thomas Peoples, the police chief in Oak Ridge, Texas, was fired after he was arrested after allegedly soliciting a minor for prostitution

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A police chief in Texas was arrested on Thursday after allegedly soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Thomas Peoples, 55, was the police chief in Oak Ridge, Texas. He was arrested in Arlington on Thursday and charged with solicitation of prostitution from a person under 18, according to FOX 4.

Oak Ridge is a town that is about 35 miles southeast of Dallas.

Police in Arlington said that a juvenile reported an incident involving Peoples, and he was arrested.

SHOOTING OUTSIDE OHIO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STADIUM LEAVES 3 WOUNDED

Thomas Peoples, 55, was the police chief in Oak Ridge, Texas. He was arrested in Arlington on Thursday and charged with solicitation of prostitution from a person under 18, according to FOX 4.

Thomas Peoples, 55, was the police chief in Oak Ridge, Texas. He was arrested in Arlington on Thursday and charged with solicitation of prostitution from a person under 18, according to FOX 4. (Tarrant County)

Peoples was released on a $25,000 surety bond, according to jail records.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was fired from his position as the Oak Ridge police chief after the incident. 

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.