Texas officer fatally shoots woman after struggle over Taser

A Texas police officer fatally shot a woman moments after she seems to say "I'm pregnant" in an altercation captured on video.

The shooting happened late Monday in Baytown, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Houston. Baytown Police Lt. Steve Dorris says the officer was patrolling an apartment complex and attempted to arrest the 45-year-old woman, whom the officer had previously dealt with, because he knew she had outstanding warrants.

Dorris says the officer opened fire after the woman grabbed the officer's Taser and used it against him.

In the video, the woman is heard saying "You're actually harassing me." The woman is on the ground and appears to reach toward the officer, and then he fired five shots.

Dorris says the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.