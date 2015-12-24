Texas judge who was shot, wounded outside home in Austin last month is released from hospital

A Texas judge who was shot and wounded in the driveway of her Austin home last month has been released from a hospital.

Bill Rhea, a spokesman for Judge Julie Kocurek's family, said in an email Thursday that Kocurek is no longer hospitalized. He declined further comment. Kocurek's family has previously said she intends to run for re-election to the 390th District Court.

Kocurek was shot Nov. 6. A person of interest in the attack remains jailed in Houston on an unrelated murder charge.

Earlier this month, a Travis County judge revealed that members of the county judiciary were never informed of a potential threat made shortly before Kocurek was shot. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said the judges weren't alerted because the threat did not name a specific person.