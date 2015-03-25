Texas Girl Scout troop may crumble under debt after massive cookie mixup

A Texas Girl Scout troop has bitten off more than it can chew.

Troop 1497 of San Antonio faces looming debt after its leader accidentally ordered 500 cases of Girl Scout cookies instead of 500 boxes, KENS 5 reports.

A letter from the Girl Scouts organization says the troop has until June 3 to fulfill payment of the order, or else the debt will be handed to a collection agency.

The troop leader resigned after making the order, leaving the San Antonio Girl Scouts with 6,000 boxes of cookies to sell.

To date, the girls have sold all but 588 boxes, carrying a debt of $2,147, KENS 5 reports.

