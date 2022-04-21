Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Texas fugitive with 31 felony warrants arrested

Tyrus Turner was taken into custody after authorities received a tip

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A wanted fugitive with 31 open felony warrants was arrested Tuesday, authorities said. 

Tyrus Turner, 30, was taken into custody after investigators received a tip about his location, Mark Herman, the constable for Harris County's Precinct 4, said via a social media post. 

Tyrus Turner was arrested this week. He has 31 open felony warrants for burglary and theft from various locations throughout Texas authorities said. 

Tyrus Turner was arrested this week. He has 31 open felony warrants for burglary and theft from various locations throughout Texas authorities said.  (Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman)

Deputies with the Special Operations and Canine Unit, along with assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety, found Turner in the 7700 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway West. 

He is wanted for 31 felony warrants for a burglary of a building and theft of Arlington, Austin, Bexar, Fort Worth, Travis and Harris County, Herman said. 

"Tyrus Turner was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for the open warrants," he wrote. 

He is being held on $40,000 bail, according to jail records. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

Your Money