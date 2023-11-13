Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Houston and Galveston

Texas flea market shooting leaves child dead, 4 others injured

Pearland police searching for gunman following Texas flea market shooting

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A child is dead, and a suspect is still on the loose following a shooting at a Texas flea market on Sunday.

Three adults and one additional child were injured, police said. Officers responded to a call of shots fired at Cole’s Flea Market in the Pearland area about 5:30 p.m. The victims were transported to hospitals.

Pearland Police Department Officer Chad Rogers said during a news conference that the shooting was a result of an argument between two people who did not know each other.

"I do not know how many rounds were fired, I do not know how many guns were involved. I don't know if there was two shooters, one shooter," Rogers said in the last video update to the department's social media.

TEXAS SCHOOL ATHLETIC TRAINER CHARGED WITH GROOMING TEENAGE STUDENT: POLICE

Brazoria County Sheriff's Department block the road leading to Cole's Antique Village and Flea Market

Members of Brazoria County Sheriff's Department block the road leading to Cole's Antique Village and Flea Market after a shooting outside, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Pearland, Texas, near Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

He added the shooting does not appear to be a targeted attack on the flea market, and he does not have condition updates for the surviving shooting victims. 

The flea market's website says its hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, and it is the oldest and largest flea market in Pearland.

Rogers said "the business is normally bustling with thousands of shoppers," according to the Houston Chronicle, but Sunday's wet weather may have impacted the number of patrons there during the shooting. 

TEXAS DEATH ROW INMATE SPEAKS OUT AFTER 'SHOCKING' LAST-MINUTE STAY OF EXECUTION

Pearland PD public information officer during newser

Chad Rogers, public informational officer for Pearland Police Department, gives a statement to the media after a shooting outside Cole's Antique Village and Flea Market, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Pearland, Texas, near Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Manhunt underway following Houston area flea market shooting

A manhunt was underway late Sunday after a gunman shot at least five people outside the flea market. The five, identified by police as three adults and two juveniles, were taken to local hospitals, Pearland police said. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No arrests have been made. 

The area is about 17 miles south of Houston.

Those who have information about the incident are asked to call a tip line at 281-997-5828.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 