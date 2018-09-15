Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US
Published
Last Update September 18

Texas farming company bars employees from wearing Nike

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj, | Fox News
close
Nike CEO Mark Parker opposes sanctuary law repealVideo

Nike CEO Mark Parker opposes sanctuary law repeal

Nike CEO Mark Parker pledges to save Oregon's 30-year-old sanctuary law.

The largest farming organization in Texas has reportedly banned its employees from wearing Nike apparel “while representing the companies.”

Gene Hall, director of communications for the Texas Farm Bureau, sent an email to employees asking them to “not wear Nike branded apparel” while on company time, according to KWTX-TV of Waco.

“There is a wide range of viewpoints on the Nike controversy. Texas Farm Bureau and Affiliated Companies employees are asked to not wear Nike branded apparel while representing the companies,” the email read.

“We are choosing to remove our companies from this controversy by discontinuing the use of Nike branded apparel for business purposes. The attire you choose on your own time is a personal matter.”

Texas Farm Bureau did not immediately answer Fox news’ request for comment.

The sports apparel giant recently named former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick the face of its “Just Do It” campaign, sparking a firestorm of backlash.

Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem during a 2016 preseason game to protest perceived racial injustices against African-Americans. The movement took off afterward, garnering the attention-- and ire -- of President Trump, NFL owners, players and fans of the sport.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.