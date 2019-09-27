Texas boy, 8, beaten unconscious by school bullies suffered brain bleed, family says

A Texas elementary student was hospitalized Tuesday after family members say bullies cornered him in the school bathroom and beat him so badly that his brain began to bleed.

Christian Boynton, 8, was found unconscious on a bathroom floor in Lakewood Elementary School, in the Houston suburb of Tomball, after three other students attacked him, Houston’s Fox 26 reported, citing the boy's family.

The third grader was rushed to a local hospital before he was transferred to Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, where he was treated for “traumatic brain injuries,” the family said. He was released later that day.

Kailee Boynton, the boy's sister, told Dallas–Fort Worth’s Fox 4 station that her brother was left unconscious on the bathroom floor.

The Tomball Independent School District sent a letter to parents Thursday contradicting the family’s claims, saying that the boy was never left unconscious and was treated by a school nurse immediately after the alleged bathroom brawl, Fox 26 reported.

“While we are equally saddened and disheartened by the actions of our students, our investigation shows that contrary to media reports, at no time was a student left alone unconscious in the restroom. He was evaluated by the nurse immediately,” the school district said.

The district’s letter said the “isolated incident” resulted in “one student being taken by his parents to be seen by medical professionals” and ensured parents the safety of their children was not in danger on school grounds. An initial statement issued Wednesday said the school would consider appropriate disciplinary action against all students involved.