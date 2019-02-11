Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Texas DWI suspect bites off part of cop’s ear: police

Fox News
A Texas officer had part of his ear bitten off during a traffic stop on Friday that turned violent, a report said.

The suspect was identified as Christopher Rogers, 45. He was charged with assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, and driving while intoxicated, The Dallas Morning News reported.

A Denton police spokesman told The Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Rogers was uncooperative and refused to exit the vehicle. He allegedly punched an officer and continued to fight the officers once outside of the vehicle.

The officer was not identified but is recovering at home. The Morning News reported that Rogers was booked into the Denton city jail and is no longer there.