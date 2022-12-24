Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas DPS says 'suspected human smuggling event' leads to high-speed chase, 'dangerous' suspect on the run

Texas DPS officials said that the individuals are considered 'to be armed & dangerous'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Gov. Greg Abbott pressed on Texas' state response to border surge Video

Gov. Greg Abbott pressed on Texas' state response to border surge

'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host Tucker Carlson takes on Republican governor as illegal immigrants flood into the United States.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says that a "suspected human smuggling event" led to a high-speed chase on Saturday, and the suspect is still on the run.

Officials said in a tweet that multiple people ran out of a car in Kinney County and ran into brush following a high speed chase, which a spokesperson for the Texas DPS later confirmed to Fox News Digital is a suspected human smuggling incident.

A Texas DPS trooper "heard what sounded like gunshots coming from the brush area," according to the tweet, which added that several weapons were seen in the bush.

The suspect and occupants of the car are still at large, and the Texas DPS says they should be considered "to be armed & dangerous."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FILE-Texas DPS trooper exiting vehicle.

FILE-Texas DPS trooper exiting vehicle. (Texas DPS)

People are being encouraged to avoid the area while law enforcement responds to the incident.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.