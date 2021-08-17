Texas deputy shot while serving warrant, prompts standoff: report

A Texas deputy was shot Tuesday night while serving a warrant and the suspected gunman is now barricaded, according to a report.

KBTX.com, citing the Texas Department of Public Safety, reported that the deputy, who is from Burleson County, was shot off FM 60 near Country Road 230. The deputy was not identified and their condition was not immediately available.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The report said that there is a major police presence and police said drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates