Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas deputies arrest 2 in $43K drug bust, including active gang member: authorities

Bexar County deputies seized meth, heroin, marijuana and cocaine

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas deputies arrested two people, including an active gang member, during a drug bust last month, authorities said Wednesday.

The drug bust happened on Aug. 19 in San Antonio after an organized crime task force executed a search warrant in the 5000 block of Beryl Cove, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

During the raid, the sheriff’s office said that deputies spotted a woman, later identified as 28-year-old Sahara Martin, fleeing from the back of the residence and throwing two large bags over the fence.

Inside the residence, authorities said they located 45-year-old Jody Martinez, whom they described as an active gang member, along with large quantities of drugs, two handguns and a stolen motorcycle.

OREGON MAN CHARGED AFTER FENTANYL OVERDOSE DEATH OF PORTLAND TEEN

Jody Martinez, 46, pictured left, and Sahara Martin, 28, both face multiple felony drug charges.

Jody Martinez, 46, pictured left, and Sahara Martin, 28, both face multiple felony drug charges. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

The seized drugs included 800 grams of methamphetamine, 26.8 grams of heroin, 28.67 grams of marijuana and 2.06 grams of cocaine.

The estimated value of the drugs was $43,311.50, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said the estimated value of the seized drugs was over $43,000.

Investigators said the estimated value of the seized drugs was over $43,000. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

Both Martin and Martinez were charged with multiple drug-related felony offenses. Martin was additionally charged with unlawful possession of metal or body armor, felon in possession of a firearm- and attempt to tamper with evidence with intent to impair.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They were both being held in the Bexar County Jail. Martin was being held on a $130,000 bond, while Martinez’s bond was set at $120,000.