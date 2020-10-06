Texas cop charged with murder in connection to Jonathan Price shooting: reports

The Texas police officer allegedly involved in a shooting at a gas station on Saturday that resulted in the death of Jonathan Price was arrested and charged with murder, reports said.

Shaun David Lucas, an officer at the Wolfe City Police Department, was responding that night to a domestic disturbance call about a possible fight in progress, read a statement from the Texas Rangers, obtained by local media.

The statement said Price, 31, who is Black, was reportedly involved “in the disturbance” and when Lucas tried to detain him, he “resisted in a non-threatening posture and began walking away.” Lucas deployed his Taser and fired his gun, striking Price, the statement alleged. Price, who was reportedly unarmed, died at a nearby hospital.

The statement said that a “preliminary investigation indicates that the actions of Officer Lucas were not objectionably reasonable.”

Price’s relatives described him as a model citizen and said he was trying to break up an argument between a man and a woman, Fox 4 News reported.

Junior Price, his father, told the station, “I loved my son, and I tried to bring him up to do the right thing.”

Price’s relatives told CBS 11 News that there is a video that shows the shooting was a criminal act.

Lucas posted his $1 million bond, the report said.