Texas college student Caleb Harris' cause of death remains a mystery after body found in well

The family of Texas college student Caleb Harris , who vanished from his apartment complex in the early morning hours of a Monday in March before his remains were located in a 40-foot-deep well in June, is still seeking answers.

The 21-year-old Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi student was last seen picking up an Uber Eats order outside his off-campus apartment complex called The Cottages, which advertises housing for A&M students, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner confirmed to Fox News Digital that although an extensive autopsy on Harris has been completed, his cause and manner of death remain undetermined.

Randy Harris, Caleb's father, told Fox News Digital that his family is meeting with law enforcement on Friday.

HUMAN REMAINS FOUND NEAR MISSING TEXAS STUDENT CALEB HARRIS' APARTMENT: POLICE

Harris told My San Antotio that his family "fully believe this is a homicide and not an accident."

Caleb had been in contact with friends and family over Snapchat between about 2 a.m. and 2:45 a.m., just before he left to pick up his Uber Eats order and vanished with his phone.

Police have ruled out the Uber Eats delivery driver as a suspect in the case. Caleb's wallet and keys were left behind when he went to pick up the food, according to his parents.

"He kind of vanished. There's no evidence of wrongdoing, but there's no evidence at all. And so it's a matter of looking at every inch, everything we could possibly think of," Randy previously told Fox News Digital. "It is a mystery."

MISSING TEXAS COLLEGE STUDENT CALEB HARRIS DISAPPEARED AFTER ORDERING UBER EATS: ‘IT’S A MYSTERY'

Randy said his son was "preparing for the next afternoon."

"He had ordered from a convenience store his lunch for the next day, which is very normal. … He's a creature of habit, so it was very normal for him to do that," Randy previously said.

At 3:03 a.m., Caleb sent another Snapchat to a friend showing "a small bridge over a drainage ditch on the 1900 block of Ennis Joslin, within a few hundred feet of the entrance to his apartment complex."

That's when his phone pinged for the last time at a nearby cellphone tower.

Later in the day on March 4, Harris' roommates noticed the 21-year-old's food order placed outside their door, as instructed, but he was nowhere to be found, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

MISSING TEXAS COLLEGE STUDENT CALEB HARRIS' FAMILY BELIEVES ‘SOMEBODY KNOWS SOMETHING’

"It's a parent's worst nightmare," Caleb's mother, Becky Harris, told Fox News Digital in March.

Without conclusive autopsy results, the family is still working to determine exactly what happened to their beloved son in March.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's 2024, and the odds of somebody disappearing without a trace, without anybody knowing anything, are slim to none. We just feel like the word hasn't got out to enough people, and we do believe somebody knows something," family spokesperson Tony Mathis previously told "FOX & Friends."

Anyone with information about Harris' disappearance or death is asked to contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2840 or 361-886-2600. Tipsters can also contact university police at 361-825-4444.