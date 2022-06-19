Texas city council votes to increase minimum wage for city workers to $22 per hour

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Austin City Council voted to approve a resolution that would direct the city manager to adopt a minimum wage of $22 per hour for city employees.

During the meeting on June 16, several city workers testified and said that a higher wage is necessary because of inflation, according to FOX 7 Austin.

The resolution asks the city manager to develop a plan and timeline to increase the minimum wage to $22 per hour for city workers, which is increased from the current $15 per hour.

A city spokesperson told FOX 7 that the increase is needed because of inflation.

AUSTIN CITY COUNCIL APPROVES RESOLUTION TO 'EXPLORE EVERY OPTION' OF RAISING AGE TO BUY AR-15 STYLE WEAPONS

"Providing a living wage has been a continued priority for our stakeholders and our city staff. The recovery from the pandemic and unprecedented rising costs of living have emphasized the need to accelerate the timeline to increase the living wage," the spokesperson said.

If the increase isn't feasible in the 2023 budget, the minimum wage will be increased "by the most significant amount possible," according to the report.

The city manager is expected to present his proposed budget in July.

According to the report, the increase would apply to most city workers, including workers who are employed by companies contracted by the city, according to the report.

During the meeting, the city council also voted to approve a resolution that would "explore every option" allowing the city to raise the minimum age to buy an AR-15 style weapon or other semi-automatic weapons.





