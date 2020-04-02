Texas city moves to fine people who don't cover their faces outside to protect against coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The city of Laredo in Texas is now requiring all residents to wear a mask any time they enter a building that is not their home, or face up to a $1,000 fine.

Beginning Thursday, the ordinance approved by the Laredo City Council mandated that anyone entering a building, using public transit or pumping their gas must cover their nose and mouth with a mask, bandana, scarf or any cloth or face a fine up to $1,000. The rule will remain in place until April 30.

“This does not apply when a person is: engaging in a permissible outside physical activity; that are riding in a personal vehicle; that are in alone in a separate single space; that are with their own shelter group (household members); when doing so poses a greater health, safety or security risk; or for consumption purposes,” the City of Laredo said in a press release.

The council also voted to extend a curfew to pertain to all citizens requiring them to stay in their homes between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless they are out for essential services. Otherwise, they may face a fine of between $50 and $1,000 or jail time of up to 180 days.

Those who have to work between those hours must show proof such as a work ID or a signed letter from their employer. Those who are outside for exercise or to walk pets may do so at any hour and do not need to wear a mask.

Some expressed concern that people may not be able to afford such fines during the pandemic. “I’d rather bury them in debt than bury them in a coffin,” Councilman George Altgelt responded, according to the Laredo Morning Times.

Originally health officials across the board told Americans that it was not necessary to wear a mask while going about daily life during the pandemic. On Tuesday, White House coronavirus task force advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN “the idea of getting broad community-wide use of masks is under active discussion” at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

But on Monday, the U.S. Surgeon General linked to an article on Twitter saying the World Health Organization (WHO) stood by its recommendation not to wear masks if you are not sick or caring for someone who is sick.

Other medical professionals have questioned whether such a directive would wreak havoc on the health care system.

“Save the surgical masks for health care professionals. Even if you can purchase them online, don’t. Health care workers and first responders need them more than average individuals,” Summer Johnson McGee, the dean of University of New Haven's School of Health Sciences, told Fox News.

“If you have to go out for essential shopping, which is the only reason anyone should be outside their homes at this point, maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others plus the use of a bandana or scarf to cover your nose and mouth should offer sufficient protection,” she added.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti urged all Angelenos to wear non-medical face masks when venturing outside.

“Early data suggests many who are infected are not symptomatic, which is why we are recommending you use cloth face coverings plus physical distancing for essential activities,” the mayor tweeted.

Garcetti's announcement came after Riverside County public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser urged that people who need to go out in public should use something -- even bandanas or neck warmers -- to cover their mouths and noses to protect others and themselves.

Fox News' Louis Casiano and Madeline Farber contributed to this report.