Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A business owner in Austin, Texas, was charged with at least two felonies after he allegedly set a building on fire last week.

Dorsey Bryan Hardeman, 75, is accused of felony-level burglary and arson, according to FOX 7 Austin.

Authorities told FOX 7 that a surveillance camera had filmed a male suspect entering an abandoned building on Feb. 25. He was carrying a container of gasoline when he entered the property, which had once housed a bike shop.

According to police, the suspect poured gasoline and lit matches in the store. He then exited the store and left in a Mercedes-Benz.

TEXAS ATM ROBBER REMOVES BRINKS SECURITY GUARD'S PANTS DURING HEIST: POLICE

When fire crews arrived, they found that the building's sprinklers were controlling the fire. They also found that the building's door lock had been drilled out.

FOX 7 reported that Hardeman reportedly owns the property next to the abandoned building and once asked to buy it from its current owner, but his offer was rejected.

An officer also reportedly recognized Hardeman from a separate arson incident that took place on Feb. 20, but he has not been charged in that case.

SOHO HOTEL MURDER SUSPECT RAAD ALMANSOORI CRAWLED UNDER BATHROOM STALL TO ATTACK ARIZONA WOMAN, POLICE SAY

According to FOX 7, Hardeman is a "prominent" businessman and owns an automotive group that owns several car dealerships in the Lone Star State – including a Mercedes-Benz dealership.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Austin Police Department for more information.