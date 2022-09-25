Texas boy reportedly drowns while taking a shower

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 9-year-old Texas boy reportedly drowned while taking a shower, police told local media outlets.

The boy's grandfather found him in the bathtub around 10 p.m. Saturday night in Houston.

Police told KHOU that when they arrived, they found the boy's grandfather giving him CPR. The boy was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

Authorities say the boy was pulled from the tub by the grandfather when he was found unconscious.

It is not clear how the child drowned, but an investigation into what happened is underway.