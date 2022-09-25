Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas boy reportedly drowns while taking a shower

Boy was rushed to the hospital where he later died

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 9-year-old Texas boy reportedly drowned while taking a shower, police told local media outlets.

The boy's grandfather found him in the bathtub around 10 p.m. Saturday night in Houston.

Police told KHOU that when they arrived, they found the boy's grandfather giving him CPR. The boy was rushed to a hospital, where he later died. 

Authorities say the boy was pulled from the tub by the grandfather when he was found unconscious. 

HOUSTON CRIME STOPPERS ENDS ANNUAL READING OF MURDER VICTIM NAMES: 'CAN'T DO THAT ANYMORE...WOULD TAKE HOURS'

FILE- Houston, Texas skyline A 9-year-old boy found unresponsive by his grandfather apparently drowned while taking a shower. 

FILE- Houston, Texas skyline A 9-year-old boy found unresponsive by his grandfather apparently drowned while taking a shower.  (Reuters/Richard Carson)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is not clear how the child drowned, but an investigation into what happened is underway. 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.