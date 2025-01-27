Texas boy, 12, facing charges after leading deputies in pursuit in stolen vehicle, sheriff's office says

A 12-year-old boy was charged after leading deputies in a chase while driving a stolen vehicle in Texas, according to officials.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies located a stolen Kia Rio in the 12200 block of Antoine Drive on Friday, Fox 26 reported.

Deputies then began chasing the suspect driving the vehicle, but the pursuit came to an end when the vehicle flipped.

7 SAN ANTONIO POLICE OFFICERS SHOT IN CONFRONTATION WITH SUSPECT WITH 3 PRIOR ARRESTS

The suspect was revealed to be a 12-year-old boy after the incident. His identity was not released due to him being a child.

The boy was processed and released to his mother, deputies said.

TEXAS MOTHER CHARGED AFTER FOUND LYING OUTSIDE IN FREEZING TEMPS WITH TWO BABIES: SHERIFF'S OFFICE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The owner of the stolen vehicle has not filed charges, but officials said charges were filed for evading in a motor vehicle.