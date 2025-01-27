Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Texas boy, 12, facing charges after leading deputies in pursuit in stolen vehicle, sheriff's office says

The pursuit came to an end when the vehicle flipped

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
A 12-year-old boy was charged after leading deputies in a chase while driving a stolen vehicle in Texas, according to officials.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies located a stolen Kia Rio in the 12200 block of Antoine Drive on Friday, Fox 26 reported.

Deputies then began chasing the suspect driving the vehicle, but the pursuit came to an end when the vehicle flipped.

The suspect was revealed to be a 12-year-old boy after the incident. His identity was not released due to him being a child.

The boy was processed and released to his mother, deputies said.

The owner of the stolen vehicle has not filed charges, but officials said charges were filed for evading in a motor vehicle.