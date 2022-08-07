Texas barbecue restaurant manager says thief stole almost $3k worth of brisket

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The general manager of a barbecue restaurant in Texas says that a thief stole almost $3,000 worth of brisket on the morning of Aug. 4.

Alison Clem, the general manager of la Barbecue in Austin, Texas, said that 20 briskets were stolen by someone who jumped a fence at around 4 a.m. and ran toward the smoker, according to FOX 7.

Clem said that she thinks the thief had been planning the theft.

"We're kind of speculating that he's been watching. You know, somebody that used to cook for us possibly. We haven't had turnover in our house since we've been here, so it wouldn't be current. So that's also kind of strange that he knew." Clem said.

She said that the incident was caught on camera and went on for around 15 minutes.

"One of my strongest guys back there can barely lift ten briskets in a box, and [the thief] lifted them over his head. So, I really just think that it was planned." said Clem.

The cost of the meat, according to Clem, is $3,000 when seasoning and labor is factored in, she said.

Clem also said that while it's the seventh or eighth time that the restaurant has been broken into, but the first time that meat has been stolen.

"I can only speculate that he possibly works for a food truck or a restaurant. I don't know, even throwing a party. I have no idea," Clem said.