Texas attorney killed in murder-suicide at $1.6M mansion

A Texas lawyer’s wife killed her husband and then herself in their $1.6 million home outside San Antonio suburb Shavano Park last week, officials said.

Jerry Hernandez, 61, and his wife Sonia, 52, were found dead at their four-bedroom, five-bath property on Aug. 21.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office told Fox News Digital that it listed the manner of death for Jerry Hernandez as homicide and the manner of death for Sonia Hernandez as suicide.

Police officers were called to the address before 8 that morning in response to gunshots heard in the area. They entered the master bedroom to find a deceased man and woman on a bed with gunshot wounds.

Police told Fox News Digital that they are investigating the incident as an apparent murder-suicide.

The couple is survived by their 25-year-old daughter.

According to an online professional profile for Hernandez, his law career spanned over 30 years. He was named a Top Personal Injury Lawyer in 2017 by S.A. Scene Magazine.

"We were deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our colleague, Jerry Hernandez, and our deepest sympathies are with the Hernandez family during this incredibly difficult time," Davis Law Firm said in a statement to My San Antonio. "We are still awaiting details, as this unexpected loss came as a shock. As we take time to process this news, our priority will be to offer support as we cope with this tragic loss together."

Police said they are not looking for anyone else involved in the incident, and no further details surrounding the deaths have been released by authorities.