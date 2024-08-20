Texas assistant principal released from hospital after seriously injured by student in classroom 'disruption'

An assistant principal at a school in Texas was released from the hospital on Friday following a "classroom disruption" that left her seriously injured.

Candra Rogers, the assistant principal at The Collins Intermediate School in Corsicana, TX, was airlifted on Thursday, Aug. 15, to a local hospital following what school district officials called a disruption in a classroom.

School officials said the incident happened in a classroom with less than ten students present.

The student was detained, and the Student Code of Conduct will be applied and charges are pending, officials said.

Due to privacy laws, neither the student’s name nor specific details about the student in question will be released.

"Our prayers are with Mrs. Rogers and her family, but also the family of the student, those in the classroom at the time, and the entire Collins campus, our school district, and our community," Superintendent Stephanie Howell said. "This has been an extremely upsetting and difficult situation as you might imagine, but we take the safety not only of our students, but also of our staff very seriously. Both remain a priority for Corsicana ISD."

Out of caution, the school was placed in a "hold" status following the incident, while first responders tended to Rogers' care.

No other students or staff were ever in danger, school officials said.

No details about the incident have been disclosed.

Raymond LInex, executive director for the school district, said that there were no new details about the case at this time.

"We have no additional information on the case as it is an open investigation. As for Mrs. Rogers, she is home, improving, and in good spirits. All she has asked for at this moment is continued prayers, including for the student’s family," Linex said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

To help with medical expenses, the school district is hosting a number of fundraising events for Rogers' family.

The incident remains an ongoing investigation.