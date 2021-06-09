Expand / Collapse search
Shooting
Published

Shots fired at Texas Air Force base near trainees prompts lockdown

Authorities are searching for the suspects

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Shots were fired outside a Texas Air Force base Wednesday, prompting the military installation to go on lockdown but no injuries were reported, officials said. 

Officials at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland said two suspects fired shots outside the Valley Hi Gate. Trainees were in the area and the shooters fled the scene, FOX affiliate KABB, the Fox-affiliated TV station in San Antonio reported.

Fox News has reached out to the military installation. 

The base sent an alert around 12:30 p.m. Central Time (CT) announcing the shooting and a lockdown for all personnel. 

"Active Shooter lockdown on LAK," the alert said. "All base personnel implement LOCKDOWN procedures and immediately take cover. Real World LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN."

Just after 2 p.m. CT, the base tweeted it was on a "modified lockdown."

There were no reported injuries. Authorities, including the San Antonio Police Department, are searching for the shooters. 

