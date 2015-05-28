Texan who paid $350,000 kills endangered black rhino in Africa, for herd culling, conservation

A Texan who bid $350,000 to hunt a black rhinoceros in Africa in what was billed as a conservation fundraiser has killed one of the endangered animals.

The Dallas Safari Club confirmed Thursday that Corey Knowlton killed a black rhino this week in Namibia. Executive director Ben Carter says Knowlton shot a mature black rhino bull, who was older and identified as detrimental to the herd.

Knowlton had the top bid in last year's auction. The funds go to the Namibia Ministry of Environment and Tourism, which issued the permit as part of efforts to cull the herd.

Opponents criticized plans to kill an endangered animal, and federal officials received thousands of letters opposing Knowlton being allowed to import the trophy.

Knowlton could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.