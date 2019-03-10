Terminally ill Wisconsin girl who loves dogs visited by nearly 40 K-9 officers

A young Wisconsin girl with an inoperable brain tumor and a love of dogs experienced quite the day when nearly 40 K-9 officers visited her at home.

In January, 7-year-old Emma Mertens was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, a rare brain tumor, as Fox 6 reported. Soon after her diagnosis, Mertens asked people for photos of their dogs.

During the time since, Mertens, of Hartland, roughly 25 miles west of Milwaukee, has received countless letters and photos from friends and supporters trying to cheer her up.

And on Saturday, she received an even bigger act of kindness when K-9 officers with the police force in Hartford — north of Hartland — stopped by her house.

"Today, just a few of us (roughly 40) stopped by to see Emma," the department wrote in a Facebook post. "She had no idea we were coming so she was VERY excited. What an amazing and strong little girl. It was such a great morning."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Photos of the happy day show the officers and the K-9s lined up to see Mertens. Her family wrote online that," There are no words....Pure Joy!" in response to the 7-year-old's special visit.

"Thank you to everyone who took the time to organize and participate in this. Emma is still all smiles! Over 35 different departments and many more K9s and officers," her family wrote.