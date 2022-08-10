Tennessee's Northeast State Community College hires new president

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new president has been chosen for Northeast State Community College in Tennessee.

Jeff McCord will become president of the school in Blountville effective Sept. 30. The Tennessee Board of Regents unanimously approved his appointment this week.

McCord has been commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development since 2019. He was vice president for economic and workforce development of Northeast State from 2012 to 2019.

McCord will succeed Bethany Bullock, who stepped down in March. Connie Marshall, the college's vice president for academic affairs, is the interim president.

The Board of Regents governs Tennessee public community colleges and colleges of applied technology.