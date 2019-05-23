Tennessee teen mom receives more than $1M in scholarships from at least 25 colleges, school says

A Tennessee teen mom worked exceptionally hard during her high school career — so much so that she's been offered more than $1 million in academic scholarships from at least 25 colleges.

Lamyrical Harris, the valedictorian of Trezevant High School's Class of 2019, is the first to graduate with such honors strictly due to her superb academics, according to the school.

LOUISIANA TEEN ACCEPTED TO 115 COLLEGES, OFFERED $3.7 MILLION IN SCHOLARSHIPS

"While we've had some amazing athletes throughout Trezevant history, she is the first to earn this amount solely in academy scholarships," the school, located in Memphis, wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

In total, she received $1,244,298 in scholarship money. Harris said the offers began coming in during her junior year — the same year she became pregnant with her son, Laderrious Moore.

"I was scared," the teen told WREG-TV. "It just made me go 10 times harder."

She said working towards her goals while being a teen mom was difficult, but a teacher helped her focus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harris said that at the end of her junior year, she received $200,000. "By the time I hit senior year, I was at 500,000," she added.

Eventually, the offers piled up to a record-breaking amount. The scholar says she doesn't know where she'll attend school in the fall but told the news outlet she intends to visit Trezevant High School to give back.