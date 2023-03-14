Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee police fatally shoot armed man who pointed gun at officers

Tennessee police responding to a report of shots fired at a residence in Jackson fatally shot an armed man who pointed a gun at officers, authorities said.

Officers with the Jackson Police Department found Glennard Herndon, 31, in the backyard of the home with a firearm on Sunday night, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Preliminary information indicates Herndon pointed the gun at officers while they were speaking with him, and that one officer fired his weapon and shot Herndon, the statement said.

TENNESSEE POLICE DEPARTMENT WIPED OUT BY SEX SCANDAL PUTS OUT PLEA FOR NEW LEADER

A Tennessee police officer fatally shot an armed man who pointed a gun at them. 

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. No officers were injured. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, the bureau said.

"TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews," the agency said.