Tennessee
Published

Tennessee newborn baby found alive in apartment complex dumpster, police say

Tennessee infant discovered in Jackson apartment complex dumpster, rushed to local hospital

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
A newborn baby boy was found alive in a dumpster in western Tennessee on Thursday morning, police said. 

Police in Jackson, Tennessee, are investigating after the newborn baby was discovered around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in a dumpster on Carver Avenue near Bronzewood Cove, in an area that appears to be an apartment complex. Jackson is located about 130 miles, or a roughly two-hour drive, west of Nashville.

The infant was rushed to a local hospital, where he is receiving "quality care," police said. Additional details regarding his condition were not immediately available. 

Authorities are searching for the child’s parents, and are asking anyone with information to call 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477.

