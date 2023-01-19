Tennessee newborn baby found alive in apartment complex dumpster, police say

A newborn baby boy was found alive in a dumpster in western Tennessee on Thursday morning, police said.

Police in Jackson, Tennessee, are investigating after the newborn baby was discovered around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in a dumpster on Carver Avenue near Bronzewood Cove, in an area that appears to be an apartment complex. Jackson is located about 130 miles, or a roughly two-hour drive, west of Nashville.

The infant was rushed to a local hospital, where he is receiving "quality care," police said. Additional details regarding his condition were not immediately available.

MISSING BRITNEY WATSON: TENNESSEE MANHUNT UNDERWAY FOR MOM OF 2 AND FORMER HUSBAND

TENNESSEE MAN CHARGED WITH KIDNAPPING WOMAN AT GUNPOINT, FIRING AT POLICE DURING CAR CHASE

Authorities are searching for the child’s parents, and are asking anyone with information to call 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477.