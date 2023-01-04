Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

Tennessee National Guard rescues stranded Appalachian Trail hikers

TN hikers couldn't escape on account of sheer cliffs and drop-offs

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Tennessee National Guard says it has used a military helicopter to rescue two hikers who were stranded on the Appalachian Trail.

In a news release, the Guard says the hikers were stranded on Dec. 31 due to sheer cliffs and drop-offs during early morning darkness in the Sampson Mountain Wilderness Area, south of Johnson City.

The Guard says the Greene County Sheriff’s Office requested the air support after deputies were unable to reach the hikers.

TN APPALACHIAN BEAR RESCUE WINS LAND ROVER, $25K IN DEFENDER SERVICE AWARD

Two stranded hikers were rescued on the Appalachian Trail by the Tennessee National Guard. Two pilots, two paramedics, and a crew chief saved the hikers on the morning of Dec. 31.

Two stranded hikers were rescued on the Appalachian Trail by the Tennessee National Guard. Two pilots, two paramedics, and a crew chief saved the hikers on the morning of Dec. 31.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The crew from the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion in Knoxville consisted of two pilots, a crew chief and two flight paramedics. They made the rescue that morning and administered aid during the brief flight to the hospital.

The Guard says the hikers have recovered from minor injuries.