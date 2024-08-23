Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Tennessee man charged with threatening to assassinate Biden, Harris and Obama in online posts

A 20-year-old shooter attempted to assassinate former President Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania July 13

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
Secret Service agents placed on leave amid Trump assassination attempt investigation Video

Secret Service agents placed on leave amid Trump assassination attempt investigation

Former FBI senior executive Josh Skule reacted to the news during 'America's Newsroom' and discussed the latest on the investigation into an Arizona man accused of threatening to kill former President Trump.

A 37-year-old Memphis-area man was charged with making threats against President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Obama, the Justice Department announced Friday. 

Kyl Alton Hall, 37, allegedly posted on X several times last month, threatening to shoot, kill and assassinate Biden and crash his plane and threatening to assassinate Harris and Obama. 

Hall was federally indicted Tuesday and charged with two counts of threats to a sitting president and vice president and one count of a threat to a former president. He was arrested and booked in Mississippi July 30 by the Southaven Police Department.

TRUMP TEAM IRATE OVER SECRET SERVICE FAILING TO WARN THEM ABOUT CROOKS AFTER SPOTTING HIM WITH A RANGE FINDER

Mug shot of Kyl Alton Hall

Kyl Alton Hall, 37, allegedly posted on X several times last month, threatening to shoot, kill and assassinate President Biden and crash his plane and threatening to assassinate Vice President Harris and former President Obama.

He could face up to five years in prison on each count if found guilty. 

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: NEWLY UNCOVERED FOOTAGE SHOWS FIGURE ON ROOF SECONDS BEFORE GUNFIRE

Biden, Harris and Obama together

A Memphis man allegedly threatened Vice President Kamala Harris, President Biden and former President Obama in social media posts.

Earlier this week, an Arizona man who allegedly threatened to kill former President Trump was arrested after a manhunt as the Republican presidential nominee headed to the state for an event on the southern border Thursday. 

Trump's ear was also grazed in an attempted assassination attempt by a 20-year-old shooter last month while the former president spoke at an outdoor rally. The shooter was killed by law enforcement. 

Trump with blood on his face after assassination attempt

A 20-year-old shooter attempted to assassinate former President Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania July 13.

Multiple U.S. Secret Service agents have been placed on leave as the investigation into the failed assassination attempt continues. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office and the Justice Department for comment on the charges against Hall. 