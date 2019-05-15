Tennessee man charged after boy, 8, accidentally shoots mom at college baseball game

A Tennessee man was charged this week after police say an 8-year-old boy mistook his handgun for a toy and accidentally shot his mother at a college baseball game Tuesday.

Charles McFarland Jr., 76, was charged with reckless endangerment of a deadly weapon after police say a young boy gained access to his “unsecured weapon” and critically injured his mother, Millington Police announced Wednesday.

Police received a 911 call at around 6:25 p.m. due to reports there were shots fired at the U.S.A Baseball Stadium in Millington.

Once on the scene they discovered an 8-year-old boy had shot his mother using a handgun he found inside a vintage World War II jeep. The vehicle had been on display at the Stadium as a part of Veterans Appreciation Day.

The woman, who has not been identified by authorities, was taken to the Regional One Hospital where she was last said to be in critical condition.

According to police, the boy believed the gun was a toy. He picked it up and fired a single round, which struck his mother.

The firearm was eventually traced back to McFarland Jr. who was charged without bond.

The mother and son had been attending the annual Babe Howard Baseball Classic where the University of Memphis Tigers were playing the University of Tennessee at Martin. There were around 2,000 people in attendance.

