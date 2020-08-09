Tennessee man accused of smoking crack in front of cops, ramming police vehicle

A Tennessee man is accused of trying to run over police officers after smoking crack cocaine in front of them, authorities said.

Richard Steven Braden, 31, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other crimes, FOX 17 reported.

Police spotted Braden driving erratically in Nashville at about 4 p.m. Friday and found he had warrants out for evading police and theft.

TENNESSEE GRANDMA, 58, FACES CHARGES AFTER TEEN'S DRIVING LESSON LEAVES 5 HURT: POLICE

When officers approached Braden, they found him holding what officers identified as a glass pipe with two white rocks, believed to be crack. He allegedly began to smoke the pipe, saying, “If I smoke all of this, you can’t charge me with it.”

The cops reportedly threatened to break Braden’s car window, and Braden responded by threatening to run over the officers.

FEDS DISCOVER 'MOST SOPHISTICATED' CROSS-BORDER TUNNEL WITH EXTENSIVE VENTILATION, RAIL SYSTEM

The suspect then rammed the police vehicle blocking him in, nearly hitting the officers attempting to arrest him, police said.

Police pursued Braden and eventually took him into custody some 55 miles outside of Nashville, KIRO reported.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Braden is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, with initial bail set at about $120,000.