Tennessee Main Street program adds city of Madisonville

The Tennessee city of Madisonville has been given Main Street accreditation, the state said.

The city joins 42 other Tennessee communities that are accredited through the state program and Main Street America, part of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the state Economic and Community Development Department said.

Madisonville is the county seat of Monroe County in southeast Tennessee.

The program offers training, support and grant opportunities to help with downtown revitalization projects.

"They successfully completed the Tennessee Downtowns program with a new downtown food truck park and have already secured some grant funding to address a long-vacant downtown building," Nancy Williams, Tennessee Main Street program director, said in a news release.