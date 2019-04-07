Tennessee K-9 bites, brings down carjacking suspect, cops say

A K-9 in Tennessee is being hailed a hero after the dog helped stop a suspect bolting from a stolen vehicle Saturday evening, investigators said.

Nash, K-9 partner of Officer D. Williams, WVLT reported, bit one of the suspects who'd been running away from law enforcement in Knoxville and took him to the ground, police said.

The suspects allegedly had stolen the car during an armed South Knoxville carjacking last week, investigators added.

Both were charged with possession of heroin for resale in a school zone and the suspect who ran from the scene will be charged with evading arrest, the news outlet reported.