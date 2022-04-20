Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Tennessee jail transportation van carrying inmates overturns on roadway, injuries reported: Officials

Tennessee authorities said that all inmates were accounted for

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Tennessee jail transportation van carrying six inmates was involved in an accident on Wednesday, according to officials.

The jail transportation van was carrying six inmates from Nashville headed toward Hardeman County when it left the roadway and overturned, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that injuries were reported, but said that all inmates are accounted for.

A Tennessee jail transportation van carrying six inmates was involved in an accident on Wednesday, according to officials.

A Tennessee jail transportation van carrying six inmates was involved in an accident on Wednesday, according to officials. (Tennessee Highway Patrol)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to WSMV, the crash happened on Interstate 40 West by the Tennessee River.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

Your Money