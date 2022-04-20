Tennessee jail transportation van carrying inmates overturns on roadway, injuries reported: Officials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Tennessee jail transportation van carrying six inmates was involved in an accident on Wednesday, according to officials.

The jail transportation van was carrying six inmates from Nashville headed toward Hardeman County when it left the roadway and overturned, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that injuries were reported, but said that all inmates are accounted for.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to WSMV, the crash happened on Interstate 40 West by the Tennessee River.