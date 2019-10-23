Tennessee farmer turns giant 910-pound pumpkin into kayak

One Tennessee man is squashing the competition when it comes to giant homemade pumpkin kayaks.

Cleveland farmer Justin Ownby grew a 910-pound pumpkin this year. His wife, Christin Ownby, told WTVC that her husband has always tried to grow larger-than-average pumpkins, and this grand gourd is his biggest yet.

He used a seed that had grown a 1,700-pound record-breaking pumpkin, she told WTVC.

Then he decided he wanted to hollow the pumpkin out and see if he could use it as a sort of kayak.

JIMMY CARTER BUILDS HABITAT FOR HUMANITY HOME IN TENNESSEE DESPITE BLACK EYE, STITCHES FROM FALL

Much to his delight, it worked.

Christin Ownby posted videos to her Facebook page on Monday and said, "In case you were wondering what we did with that giant pumpkin..."

She shared the videos with their local news station to surprise her husband, Christin Ownby told Fox News on Wednesday.

"It really has blown our minds that people are so interested in our backyard shenanigans. This type of thing is pretty typical around our house," she said.

She didn't expect the local news outlet to be interested.

"And then we only expected a couple hundred people to see it," she said. "We never imagined it would go viral! We can’t stop laughing about this!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last time they checked, the pumpkin was still at the bottom of the pond, Christin Ownby told WTVC.