©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Tennessee driver accused of speeding through crowded COVID vaccine site

Virginia Christine Lewis Brown said she drove through to protest the vaccine

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
A Tennessee woman is facing charges after she sped through a COVID-19 vaccine drive Monday, according to reports. 

Virginia Christine Lewis Brown drove her SUV through a closed course where a tent with "at least 15 people" in the Foothills mall parking lot. Witnesses said Brown was yelling "no vaccine" as she sped by, just missing seven workers, FOX 8 reported

Brown, 36, faces seven counts of felony reckless endangerment. 

(Blout County Sheriff’s Office)

A deputy stopped Brown, who said she was driving through to protest the vaccine, according to reports.

The deputy’s report stated that Brown drove through the site at "high speeds," with several witnesses saying they were "within inches and feet" of the vehicle as it went through the tent. 

"Several victims stated that they thought the driver was going to kill them," the deputy’s report said. 

However, Brown told the deputy that she was only traveling 5 mph. 

National Guard and Blount County Health Department personnel were present at the vaccine site, assisting with the organization and distribution effort. 

Brown was booked into Blount County Jail, with a bond of $21,000, WAVY reported

She is scheduled to make her first court appearance on June 7. 

