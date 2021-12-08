Tennessee bank robber caught minutes after demanding cash with note on coffee filter: ‘Money in the drawer’

A wanted fugitive who robbed a Tennessee bank on Monday was tracked down and nabbed just minutes after making his getaway, authorities said.

Allen Clark, 49, entered the Pinnacle Bank in Murfreesboro, a city located about 35 miles southeast of Nashville, just before 9:30 a.m. and handed a teller a note written on a coffee filter that demanded the "money in the drawer," Murfreesboro police said in a news release.

Officer tracked down Clark in less than nine minutes after receiving a call about the strong-arm robbery, and a short foot chase ensued, police said. Clark was taken into custody and found with the bank’s cash still on his person.

During Clark’s short-lived getaway, police said he discarded his face mask, jacket and hat, all of which were found near a dumpster across the street from the bank.

Police said that a detailed description from the bank tellers and witnesses helped them quickly nab Clark, who was already wanted on a fugitive from justice warrant. Police did not give further details on the warrant.

During the incident, Black Fox Elementary School was placed on a temporary lockdown, which was lifted following Clark’s arrest.

Clark was booked in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on an $80,000 bond.