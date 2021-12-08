Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

Tennessee bank robber caught minutes after demanding cash with note on coffee filter: ‘Money in the drawer’

Murfreesboro police nabbed suspect in under 9 minutes

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A wanted fugitive who robbed a Tennessee bank on Monday was tracked down and nabbed just minutes after making his getaway, authorities said.

Allen Clark, 49, entered the Pinnacle Bank in Murfreesboro, a city located about 35 miles southeast of Nashville, just before 9:30 a.m. and handed a teller a note written on a coffee filter that demanded the "money in the drawer," Murfreesboro police said in a news release.

CALIFORNIA FOLLOW-HOME ROBBERS WORE ‘POLICE-TYPE’ GEAR WHILE FORCING VICTIMS INSIDE AT GUNPOINT, VIDEO SHOWS

Officer tracked down Clark in less than nine minutes after receiving a call about the strong-arm robbery, and a short foot chase ensued, police said. Clark was taken into custody and found with the bank’s cash still on his person.

A detailed description from bank tellers and witnesses, helped officers arrest Allen Clark minutes after he robbed the Pinnacle Bank in Murfreesboro on Monday.

A detailed description from bank tellers and witnesses, helped officers arrest Allen Clark minutes after he robbed the Pinnacle Bank in Murfreesboro on Monday. (Murfreesboro TN Police Department)

During Clark’s short-lived getaway, police said he discarded his face mask, jacket and hat, all of which were found near a dumpster across the street from the bank.

Police said that a detailed description from the bank tellers and witnesses helped them quickly nab Clark, who was already wanted on a fugitive from justice warrant. Police did not give further details on the warrant.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During the incident, Black Fox Elementary School was placed on a temporary lockdown, which was lifted following Clark’s arrest.

Clark was booked in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on an $80,000 bond.

Your Money