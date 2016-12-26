Tenants forced out of apartment complex after Christmas Day mudslide

At least four Southern California residents have been displaced after a mudslide ploughed through an apartment complex on Christmas Day.

No one in the Oceanside housing complex was injured, on-duty battalion Chief Greg DeAvila said. He added that a broken water line along with the large amount of rain that fell on Saturday had caused the mudslide.

Authorities said the slide occurred at around 5 a.m., according to Fox 5 San Diego. When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, they found a 75-feet long, 12-feet wide mudslide behind the complex.

Oceanside battalion Chief Pete Lawrence said mud had pushed through the lower housing units, damaging the structure and appliances in the home.

Lawrence said that the Red Cross was helping displaced residents with temporary housing. He added that the apartment management company was going to help find long-term housing for the residents.

The town’s building department determined the complex unsafe to live.

