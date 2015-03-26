Teens Linked to Murder in Massachusetts Still in Yearbook

Uproar in a small town after teens linked to a thrill kill are included in their high school's yearbook.

Kimberly Cates, 42, was killed in her bed in October while her husband was away on a business trip. Her 11-year-old daughter was also severely injured in the attack. William Marks, 18, and Quinn Glover, 17, both of Amherst, MA, were charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and robbery in relation to the incident, reports MyFoxBoston.

Now, Marks and Glover are at the center of another controversy. Both are included in the 2010 Souhegan High School yearbook, despite the fact that they've been in jail since October. School officials say they could've removed the boys from the yearbook, but they thought it would've caused a disruption.

The killing stunned Mont Vernon, a rural town of about 2,000 residents near the Massachusetts border where Cates worked as a nurse.

Steven Spader, 17, and Christopher Gribble, 19, both of Brookline, were charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder and were ordered held without bail.

