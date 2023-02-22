Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Teenager befriends Arkansas grandmother who lost wallet after tracking her down, returning it

Dee Harkrider became fast friends with Delivontae Johnson after the teenager returned her wallet

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
82-year-old Walmart worker retires after receiving $108K in donations Video

82-year-old Walmart worker retires after receiving $108K in donations

Retired Navy veteran Butch Marion shows his gratitude after receiving more than $100,000 in donations as Rory McCarty explains why he started the fundraiser on "America Reports."

An Arkansas teen is being commended for his good deeds after personally returning a grandmother's wallet that he found in a Walmart parking lot, sparking an unexpected friendship.

Delivontae Johnson, 19, was visiting a Walmart store on Jan. 12 to find a tire replacement when he noticed a black wallet in a nearby shopping cart.

The teenager decided to personally hand it over to the owner instead of contacting authorities. The wallet belonged to Dee Harkrider, a grandmother of seven. 

"When I found a name, I looked it up on Facebook so I could get in contact with the owner," Johnson told FOX Television Stations. 

CALIFORNIA WOMAN’S WALLET RETURNED 46 YEARS AFTER SHE LOST IT

Delivontae Johnson, 19, found Dee Harkrider's wallet at an Arkansas Walmart.

Delivontae Johnson, 19, found Dee Harkrider's wallet at an Arkansas Walmart. (Dee Harkrider)

After not getting a response from Harkrider herself, Johnson took the initiative to reach out to one of her Facebook friends to alert them of the situation. He eventually traveled to Palestine, Arkansas, to return the 61-year-old woman's wallet.

"When I got there she was surprised that I was a teenager," Johnson said. "She thanked me and gave me a hug and we both took a picture together."

Delivontae Johnson found the wallet while getting new tires at Walmart.

Delivontae Johnson found the wallet while getting new tires at Walmart. (Google)

CALIFORNIA MAN'S WALLET LOST IN ANTARCTICA RETURNED AFTER 53 YEARS

Despite an age difference of more than 40 years, Harkrider and Johnson became fast friends after meeting. Harkrider says that she has met Johnson's mother and aunts, and even attended his cousin's baby shower.

"I truly believe that God brought this all about and put us all in each other’s lives," Harkrider said. "I thank God for all of this."

Dee Harkrider says she and Delivontae have gotten so close that she even attended his cousin's baby shower.

Dee Harkrider says she and Delivontae have gotten so close that she even attended his cousin's baby shower. (Dee Harkrider)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"If you do good, good will follow you," Johnson said. "There is never a limit on a good thing you can do for this world."