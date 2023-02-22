Teenager befriends Arkansas grandmother who lost wallet after tracking her down, returning it

An Arkansas teen is being commended for his good deeds after personally returning a grandmother's wallet that he found in a Walmart parking lot, sparking an unexpected friendship.

Delivontae Johnson, 19, was visiting a Walmart store on Jan. 12 to find a tire replacement when he noticed a black wallet in a nearby shopping cart.

The teenager decided to personally hand it over to the owner instead of contacting authorities. The wallet belonged to Dee Harkrider, a grandmother of seven.

"When I found a name, I looked it up on Facebook so I could get in contact with the owner," Johnson told FOX Television Stations.

After not getting a response from Harkrider herself, Johnson took the initiative to reach out to one of her Facebook friends to alert them of the situation. He eventually traveled to Palestine, Arkansas, to return the 61-year-old woman's wallet.

"When I got there she was surprised that I was a teenager," Johnson said. "She thanked me and gave me a hug and we both took a picture together."

Despite an age difference of more than 40 years, Harkrider and Johnson became fast friends after meeting. Harkrider says that she has met Johnson's mother and aunts, and even attended his cousin's baby shower.

"I truly believe that God brought this all about and put us all in each other’s lives," Harkrider said. "I thank God for all of this."

"If you do good, good will follow you," Johnson said. "There is never a limit on a good thing you can do for this world."