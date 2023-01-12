Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

Teenage NYC boy beaten unconscious by group who stole his Air Jordan sneakers

Air Jordans are highly coveted sneakers

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 11

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 16-year-old boy is recovering after being beaten unconscious on a Manhattan street by a group who stole his Air Jordan sneakers. 

The New York City Police Department says it happened around 9:15 p.m. Jan. 7 in front of a McDonald's at 3543 Broadway in Hamilton Heights.

The group allegedly walked up to the teenager before punching him and kicking him multiple times across his body. After he collapsed, they removed his sneakers and left.

Emergency medical services took the victim to a hospital in stable condition.

NEW YORK CITY NURSES STRIKE TO END AFTER TENTATIVE AGREEMENT REACHED BETWEEN NYSNA, HOSPITALS

The NYPD says a group beat a teen unconscious and then stole his Air Jordan sneakers.

The NYPD says a group beat a teen unconscious and then stole his Air Jordan sneakers. (NYPD Crime Stoppers)

The average cost of Air Jordan shoes was about $145 in 2020, according to Business Insider. However, they can resell for much more as many consider them collectible investment pieces. 

FEDS ANNOUNCE MAJOR NYC GUN TRAFFICKING, FENTANYL BUST AFTER ALLEGED DEALERS CAUGHT ON CAM BY UNDERCOVER COPS

The NYPD is searching for this group they say beat a teenager unconscious and stole his sneakers. 

The NYPD is searching for this group they say beat a teenager unconscious and stole his sneakers.  (NYPD Crime Stoppers)

NYPD's Crime Stoppers has released images of the suspects wanted in connection with the attack. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.  They say that all calls are confidential.