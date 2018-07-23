Teen faces 15 years in prison in connection with boy's death

A Mississippi teen was sentenced on Monday to 15 years in prison for his role in the May 2017 shooting death of a 6-year-old boy who authorities said was inside a car stolen from a supermarket parking lot.

Madison County Circuit Judge William Chapman sentenced 18-year-old D'Allen Washington after Washington pleaded guilty in February to accessory after the fact in the kidnapping of Kingston Frazier. Prosecutors agreed to the 15-year sentence after Washington agreed to testify against two others in the case including Byron McBride. Prosecutors say McBride shot and killed Frazier after stealing the car and want to seek the death penalty against him.

The Clarion Ledger reports that Kingston Frazier's father, William Frazier, spoke in court against the sentencing, saying all three participated in stealing the car.

Frazier said Washington "could be home in three years for killing a child."

Washington, though, told the judge he didn't do enough on the night of Frazier's death.

"I also want to ask the family for forgiveness," Washington said in court. "I accept responsibility for my involvement and am truly remorseful for the loss suffered by the Frazier and Archie families."

Kingston Frazier's mother, Ebony Archie, didn't speak at the hearing, but at times during the sentencing hearing she buried her head in her hands and tears streamed down her face.

Washington's mother, Tasha Stewart, asked the judge for mercy, saying he had helped prosecutors make their case.

"We haven't run," she said. "Anything the district attorney asked, we have provided."

Dwan Wakefield also faces accessory charges. He was younger than 18 at the time of Frazier's death, but a judge has decided to try him as an adult.

Kingston Frazier was sleeping inside a Toyota Camry last May when his mother left the car running in Jackson. Authorities say McBride got out of a car, leaving behind Wakefield and Washington, and stole the Camry. Miles away, police say McBride later shot Frazier, abandoning the car in muddy ditch with Frazier's body inside.

Investigators don't believe Washington or Wakefield were present when the child was killed, citing cell phone records, surveillance video and gunshot residue tests. However, prosecutors have said the evidence shows the two picked up McBride after the shooting, meriting accessory charges.

Wakefield is set for trial in October. McBride is charged with capital murder in the case. He is undergoing a psychological evaluation before a trial can be scheduled.