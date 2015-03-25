Teen co-defendant testifies 18-year-old man fatally shot baby in stroller in coastal Georgia

The 15-year-old co-defendant of a man accused of fatally shooting a baby in a stroller during a robbery attempt in coastal Georgia pointed at the 18-year-old in court and said he was the shooter.

Dominique Lang testified Thursday that he ran into Elkins the morning of the March 21 slaying. A short while later as the two walked together, they saw Sherry West with a stroller.

Lang says Elkins walked to West and asked for her purse. Lang says Elkins pulled out a gun when West refused, hit her in the face with it and threatened her baby.

Lang says Elkins shot West in the leg and then shot the baby, Antonio Santiago.

The trial is being held in Marietta because of publicity the case garnered in the spring.