Teen co-defendant tells judge accomplice fatally shot baby in stroller in coastal Ga.

The 15-year-old co-defendant of a man accused of fatally shooting a baby boy in his stroller during a robbery attempt in coastal Georgia has told a judge that 18-year-old De'Marquise Elkins was the shooter. The younger man maintains that he had no involvement in the boy's death.

The Marietta Daily Journal reports that Dominique Lang, 15, was questioned in front of a judge Wednesday in the trial of Elkins, who is accused of fatally shooting 13-month-old Antonio Santiago in Brunswick March 21.

Authorities have said Elkins and Lang targeted Santiago's mother, Sherry West, in an attempted armed robbery that left West injured. The Florida Times-Union reports a jury will likely hear Lang's testimony on Thursday.

Brunswick police Det. Angela Smith also testified Wednesday and answered questions that were aimed at calling into question the department's investigation into the shooting.