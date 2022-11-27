Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Tallahassee police investigating shooting on Florida A&M's campus that left one person dead

Police said there's no ongoing threat to the campus at Florida A&M

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and four others wounded at basketball courts on Florida A&M's campus on Sunday afternoon. 

The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. near the university's student recreation center. 

A Florida A&amp;M sign is seen in the 2100 block of Wahnish Way, where one person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting on Sunday afternoon. 

A Florida A&amp;M sign is seen in the 2100 block of Wahnish Way, where one person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting on Sunday afternoon.  (Google Maps)

No suspects were in custody as of 8:00 p.m. on Sunday evening, but a spokesperson for Tallahassee police said they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community. 

The deceased victim was an adult male. One juvenile male and three other men were wounded, suffering injuries that ranged from minor to serious. 

Their identities have not been released and it's unclear if any of them were students at Florida A&M.

Florida A&amp;M University entrance sign. 

Florida A&amp;M University entrance sign.  (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The school sent out a shelter-in-place alert on Sunday afternoon but that notice has since been lifted.

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest